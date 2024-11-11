Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is a small hill high on the moors in Sheffield that - for the effort - gives the best walk in the Peak District.

Higger Tor has parking at the start of a small climb on to a plateau offering incredible views in every direction.

It may be less than a mile around but packs in a full range of experiences including dangerous drops, amazing gritstone formations, an iron age settlement, wild in winter, glorious in summer and did I mention the views?

Wild Higger Tor has amazing gritstone formations and fine views within a short walk of the car. | NW

Castleton and Kinder one way, all of the Hope Valley, almost all of Stanage Edge, the Burbage edges, Grindleford and, in the distance to the south, Chatsworth. Commanding just doesn’t do it justice.

It’s many people’s summer mid-week pick-me-up stroll, or at weekends during the short days of winter.

It’s also popular with groups who set off in helmets to go ‘weaselling’ which appears to involve squeezing between tight gaps in boulders.

During lockdown it was packed with people unable to go to football matches or Meadowhall. But given its immense popularity it is holding up very well.

I once met a photographer in camo gear returning from an early morning shoot who said he’s snapped wildlife I’d never seen a whisker of up there.

I didn’t have to ponder why for too long as screaming children caught me up.

My other favourite tale is that Higger Tor used to be simply Higher Tor on old maps before one letter changed, presumably in error, to make it far more interesting.

It is certainly higher than Carl’s Wark, a similar but smaller plateau further down the hill, believed to be an Iron Age hill fort. It still has a clearly constructed defensive wall at one end, while the other three sides drop off very steeply. A tough place to scrape a living I always think.

Fortunately these days we can jump in the car and be home and toasty within minutes since Higger Tor is inside the city boundary. Amazing.

