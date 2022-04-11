To celebrate the release of his new movie, called The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Cineworld is hosting CageFest – a one day festival of all things Nicolas Cage on Sunday, April 17.

Fans will be treated to a Nicolas Cage movie marathon with the following films screening on the day:- Adaptation, Raising Arizona, Wild At Heart and The Rock.

A new Nicholas Cage-themed film festival is coming to Sheffield.

In between taking in the glory of Nicolas Cage on screen, guests will be able to partake in activities throughout the day from Cage themed games to Cage cakes and Cage quizzes.

Each attendee will be gifted their own Nicolas Cage mask on arrival and will have the chance to pose for photos with a life-size Cage cardboard cut-out.

There will also be prizes available for the best Nicolas Cage impression.

Casey Cohen, head of marketing at Cineworld, said: “In preparing for his role as playing himself in the meta movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Nicolas Cage has been re-watching some of his past films and now you can too, with four of his cult classics available to watch again on the big screen at Cineworld.”

Tickets go on sale today for fans to enjoy an entire Sunday dedicated to some of the actor’s most beloved films.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is screening the day after CageFest on Monday, April 18, at 7.30pm as an advanced screening ahead of its general release for Cineworld Unlimited customers only.