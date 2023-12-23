4 . Fagan's

The iconic pub is named after the long-serving landlord, Joe Fagan, although it was never called that while he was at the helm. It was renamed Fagan's by his successors, Tom and Barbara Boulding, shortly after they took over in 1985. The couple retired after 38 years in January 2023, but were insistent they did not want to the pub to be renamed Boulding's when they departed. It has since been re-opened by a consortium of well-known Sheffielders, which includes Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders.