News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Brown Bear, Cremorne: The fascinating stories behind 11 of Sheffield's most unusual pub names

Sheffield is blessed with a wealth of historic pubs, many of which were named after influential figures and events from the era in which they were created.
By Sarah Marshall
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 14:59 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2023, 12:00 GMT

Over the last few decades, the Steel City has earned a reputation for its brilliant boozers and breweries; and more recently, for the community of micro pubs selling some of the country’s best – and most potent – ales.

But some of the city’s most memorable pubs, such as the Cremorne and Brown Bear date back much further, and have been serving the people of Sheffield for more than a century.

Many of Sheffield’s most historic pubs have names that reflect the time in which they were established.

Here, we take you through the etymology of some of the more unusual monikers.

Many of Sheffield’s most historic pubs have names that reflect the time in which they were established

1. Unusual Sheffield pub names

Many of Sheffield’s most historic pubs have names that reflect the time in which they were established

Photo Sales
The London Road boozer dates back to the 19th century and is believed to have been named after a famous racehorse which won the Derby in 1872. Picture: Marie Caley

2. The Cremorne

The London Road boozer dates back to the 19th century and is believed to have been named after a famous racehorse which won the Derby in 1872. Picture: Marie Caley Photo: Marie Caley

Photo Sales
Located on Leopold Street, The Bessemer was named after Henry Bessemer who was an inventor and became an integral figure in Sheffield's steel industry after moving to the city in 1858. Picture: Google

3. The Bessemer

Located on Leopold Street, The Bessemer was named after Henry Bessemer who was an inventor and became an integral figure in Sheffield's steel industry after moving to the city in 1858. Picture: Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The iconic pub is named after the long-serving landlord, Joe Fagan, although it was never called that while he was at the helm. It was renamed Fagan's by his successors, Tom and Barbara Boulding, shortly after they took over in 1985. The couple retired after 38 years in January 2023, but were insistent they did not want to the pub to be renamed Boulding's when they departed. It has since been re-opened by a consortium of well-known Sheffielders, which includes Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders.

4. Fagan's

The iconic pub is named after the long-serving landlord, Joe Fagan, although it was never called that while he was at the helm. It was renamed Fagan's by his successors, Tom and Barbara Boulding, shortly after they took over in 1985. The couple retired after 38 years in January 2023, but were insistent they did not want to the pub to be renamed Boulding's when they departed. It has since been re-opened by a consortium of well-known Sheffielders, which includes Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield