New brunch and lunch menus for restaurant in popular Sheffield neighbourhood

Orange Bird on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough last year, and since then has gained a reputation for its eclectic menu, taking inspiration from countries from around the world, including South Africa.

The restaurant is now set to introduce new brunch and lunch menus, with the former being available from 10am Wednesday to Saturday, continuing until 2.30pm.

Lunch will be available from midday and will also continue untill 2.30pm.

Pictured are Anne Horner amd Matthew Duggan-Jones from The Orange Bird on Middlewood Road. Picture: Chris Etchells

Co-owner and manager Anne Horner said: “Some of the highlights so far are the brunch sandwiches of either streaky bacon, spiced sausage patty or avocado plus fried egg, cheddar, pickled onions and charred tomato jam on brioche bun.

“Another dish we love is the confit duck and chorizo hash, with poached egg and hollandaise sauce.

“But of course we can’t forget the eggs benedict dishes which come with either, crispy bacon, smoked salmon or buttered spinach on our own homemade muffin.”

Among the dishes on offer with the new lunch menu is a Cuban sandwich with BBQ pork rump; smoked ham; house pickles; emmental cheese and Dijon mustard on sourdough, as well as grilled Isle of Wight tomatoes on toasted sourdough with rosehip & hazelnut dressing; crispy shallots; herbs and pickled green strawberries.

The restaurant has already started preparing its Christmas offering and from November 25 diners will be able to use Orange Bird on Thursday nights for groups of between 15 -22, and on Friday and Saturday nights smaller groups can book in.

Diners will be offered a four-course meal with a glass of fizz on arrival for £35 per person, and a discounted drinks package will also be available to purchase in advance.

Anne said the menu will not be a traditional turkey dinner, but will be ‘an Orange Bird menu with some festive flavours’.

Anne opened Orange Bird with co-owner Matt Duggan-Jones last year but coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions meant that the restaurant was not able to invite customers to dine in until May this year, when a change in the Government’s post-lockdown rules permitted hospitality businesses to invite customers into indoor venues once again.