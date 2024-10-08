1 . Fagan's pub

Fagan's, on Broad Lane, is a Sheffield institution. The traditional pub was run for 37 years by Joe Fagan, after whom it was renamed, and then for another 37 years by husband-and-wife Tom and Barbara Boulding. When they retired in early 2023, the pub was taken over by a nine-strong consortium of Sheffielders including Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders. Another Sheffield music legend, Richard Hawley is a regular at the pub, which boasts one of Sheffield's most famous murals, The Snog, by Pete McKee. Reverend and the Makers' Jon McClure says he has fond memories of nights out at Fagan's with Richard Hawley | National World Photo: National World