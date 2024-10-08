Best places to visit Sheffield: 11 of Reverend and the Makers star Jon McClure's favourite spots in the city

Jon McClure is the frontman of the acclaimed Sheffield band Reverend and the Makers.

He spoke to The Star about some of his favourite places in the city, where he was born and raised and still lives today.

They include pubs, parks, cafes and sporting venues, as well as spots which remind him of his childhood in the city.

Reverend and the Makers have notched up six top-20 albums and are set to celebrate their 20th anniversary by headlining the Rock N Roll Circus festival in Sheffield’s Don Valley bowl on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

Tickets are on general sale via Ticketek UK at: https://premier.ticketek.co.uk/shows/show.aspx?sh=REVMAC25

Fagan's, on Broad Lane, is a Sheffield institution. The traditional pub was run for 37 years by Joe Fagan, after whom it was renamed, and then for another 37 years by husband-and-wife Tom and Barbara Boulding. When they retired in early 2023, the pub was taken over by a nine-strong consortium of Sheffielders including Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders. Another Sheffield music legend, Richard Hawley is a regular at the pub, which boasts one of Sheffield's most famous murals, The Snog, by Pete McKee. Reverend and the Makers' Jon McClure says he has fond memories of nights out at Fagan's with Richard Hawley | National World Photo: National World

Blacka Moor nature reserve, on the outskirts of Sheffield, boasts some spectacular scenery and is also a vital wildlife habitat, with red deer, cuckoos and pied flycatchers among the creatures you might spot there. Jon McClure says he loves the views over the city from Blacka Moor. | Google Photo: Google

The Porter Brook is a popular pub on Sheffield's Ecclesall Road overlooking the river after which it is named. The Sunday roasts are highly rated, and Jon McClure says you're always guaranteed a good atmosphere. | Google Photo: Google

Jon McClure is a big Sheffield Wednesday fan and loves going to watch the Owls at Hillsborough | Getty Images Photo: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

