The UK’s largest touring firework spectacular is returning to Sheffield later this year with Phats & Small as the headline act.

A fire-eater at Autumn Lights festival. The fireworks spectacular is coming to Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield on Bonfire Night, headlined by Phats & Small.

Autumn Lights is a family event featuring live entertainment, fairground rides and street food stalls with two firework displays choreographed to music from around the world as the main attraction.

The extravaganza also includes award-winning DJ and presenter Ryan Swain, fire-eaters, LED drummers ‘Spark!’ and party band HUGE to entertain the crowds.

It’s the third time the event is being held at Don Valley Bowl with around ten thousand people joining in the fun last year.

John Lowery from Autumn Lights said: “This is gearing up to be the biggest fireworks spectacular Sheffield has ever experienced.

“This year’s event is taking place on Guy Fawkes Night and with two firework shows at 7.30pm and 8.45pm, it promises to be extra special.

“We’ve kept prices affordable for families and there are plenty of other attractions to keep people entertained throughout.”