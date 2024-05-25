Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After six years in Sheffield I still hadn’t tried Béres - it’s time to put that right

This week has been all about sandwiches - and I saw the opportunity to ‘bap-tise’ myself and become an official Sheffielder by taking a trip to Béres.

I’ve lived in Sheffield since 2018, and I’m ashamed to say I’d never stepped foot through the door of any of the 14 establishments in the city. That is until this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Sandwich Week is from May 20 to May 26 this year, and is organised by The British Sandwich & Food to Go Association. Béres is arguably the most popular sandwich shop in the city, and serves around seven tonnes of pork a week.