“I tried Sheffield’s famous Béres in light of National Sandwich Week - watch my reaction”
and live on Freeview channel 276
This week has been all about sandwiches - and I saw the opportunity to ‘bap-tise’ myself and become an official Sheffielder by taking a trip to Béres.
I’ve lived in Sheffield since 2018, and I’m ashamed to say I’d never stepped foot through the door of any of the 14 establishments in the city. That is until this week.
National Sandwich Week is from May 20 to May 26 this year, and is organised by The British Sandwich & Food to Go Association. Béres is arguably the most popular sandwich shop in the city, and serves around seven tonnes of pork a week.
I filmed my first trip to Béres on Pinstone Street, in Sheffield city centre, and ordered a ‘standard’ with everything except crackling. Watch the video above to see what I thought.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.