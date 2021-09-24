Artisan market showcasing Yorkshire’s finest products is coming to Sheffield’s Meadowhall Shopping Centre this weekend

The artisan market will be located on Park Lane from Friday, September 24 to Sunday, September 26 and will join the 40 independent retailers already housed at the centre, including the recently opened Curated Makers, which offers a range of handmade products from multiple Sheffield-based businesses.

Visitors will be able to browse a number of stalls, offering everything from sweet treats at Bake Me to custom shoes at Luxury Lablelz and fresh coffee at Frazer’s Coffee Roasters.

There will also be a selection of homeware, with handcrafted candles from Just Wicks and The Sheffield Candle Company, and 100 per cent sustainable products from Mrs Green’s Eco Store.

The market will feature local craft makers.

For any shoppers looking for unique birthday presents or early Christmas gifts, Jasmine Tree Gifts will have a range of ideas, and Magnetic Healthcare has a great wellbeing collection, and Luke Horton Art will showcase his Sheffield-inspired work.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming shoppers to the Artisan Market at Meadowhall this weekend, and giving local businesses the opportunity to showcase their amazing products to new customers. Supporting our local community is so important to us, and we know from experience just how popular these pop-up markets are.”

The market will be open from 10 am until 9 pm on Friday, 9 am until 8 pm on Saturday, and 11 am until 5 pm on Sunday.