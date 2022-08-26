Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The special picnic is taking place on Saturday, August 27, from 1pm to 5pm with children going free and adults for £11.

Visitors are promised a whimsical world of curiosities with entertainers, performers, live music for the most inquisitive and imaginative.

The event is coming to Wentworth Woodhouse.

The Mad Hatter and Cheshire Cat picnics are also available to pre-book for those wanting to celebrate a birthday or any other event and all kids are encouraged to wear their best fancy dress to the event.

And for those wondering, the Mad Hatter’s Family Picnic Box has a selection of Finger Sandwiches, Tweeddledum and Tweedledee-lightful Mini Cakes, Queen of Hearts Strawberry Tart, March Hare Shortbread Biscuits, Fresh Juice and Water all for the price of £22.95.

Furthermore, this Picnic Box is recommended for families with four to five people.

The Cheshire Cat’s Picnic Box is recommended for two people and it also includes a selection of finger Sandwiches with a whole wonderland of mini scones, including Black Forest, Buttermilk and Blueberry and Lemonade and Lemon Curd

To add to this scrumptious box, you also get Prosecco or an Elderflower Pressé for the price of £19.95

For those looking to book, simply purchase a House and Gardens and add Wentworth Wonderland – as well as a picnic if you’d like one, at the point of purchase and your set to go.