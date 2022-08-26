6 of the best food and drink offers in Sheffield this bank holiday weekend - including Browns, Toby Carvery and Lykke
A good meal and tranquility is what everyone needs after a long hard week.
If you’re heading out this bank holiday weekend we have decided to help you out by pulling together a list of restaurants and bars in Sheffield where you can use food vouchers or take advantage of special deals.
From bubbles to a relaxing afternoon tea, read on to find out some of the food offers you can take advantage of this bank holiday weekend:-
6. Browns Sheffield
Most Popular
-
1
Sheffield Property: 'Outstanding' family home in Whirlow hits market for £1,750,000
-
2
Norfolk Heritage Park Sheffield: Council seeks new operator for popular Sheffield cafe
-
3
National Burger Day: The best places to get a burger in Sheffield including Five Guys, Cutlery Works and Munchies
-
4
Wisewood Inn Loxley: 'Pie is to die for' at 'Sheffield's best rural pub' - review
-
5
Sheffield Property: Family home with lounge, dining room and snug for sale at region's average
Whether you're joining Browns in the bar for a nightcap or pre-dinner cocktail, or enjoying a meal in the brasserie, you'll find fabulous drinks to savour at Browns Sheffield.
It is a great way to start of your weekend and Bubbles at Browns are priced at £19.95
5. Toby Carvery
Toby Carvery have a 2 Course Dining For 2 priced at £17.50 where you can save up to 40 per cent this Saturday.
This delicious meal can be enjoyed with a special someone, or a family dinner because you can combine up to three vouchers and enjoy dining in a group of up to six people.
4. Greek Dining
You can enjoy a great deal of Greek Dining for 2 or 4 people with 2-Courses and Ouzo in Sheffield this weekend too.
Where the dinner is £20 instead of £42 for the two-course Greek dining with Ouzo for two people at Parthenonas, Sheffield – Or £39 for four people and the offer is valid both Saturday and Sunday.
3. Browns Sheffield
Browns Sheffield have another offer, you can enjoy £10 off when you spend £40 or more, just for signing up on their app – Simply download the app and then book your table with your favorite people and instantly get £10 off your meal.
2. Lykke Sheffield
Enjoy pizza and cocktails for 2 in Lykke, Sheffield where total will be £18 instead of £32 for pizza and cocktail.
This deal is best served with a side of a plus one, so grab your bestie, special someone, or whoever you are willing to share your pizza with and head off to Lykke.
1. Novotol Sheffield
A Classic Afternoon Tea for 2 at Novotel Sheffield Centre is a great way to spend the weekend.
The tea offer is £24 instead of £42 for a classic afternoon tea for two people where you can enjoy some tranquility with a classic afternoon to indulge in at Novotel Sheffield Centre.