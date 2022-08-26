Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re heading out this bank holiday weekend we have decided to help you out by pulling together a list of restaurants and bars in Sheffield where you can use food vouchers or take advantage of special deals.

From bubbles to a relaxing afternoon tea, read on to find out some of the food offers you can take advantage of this bank holiday weekend:-

6. Browns Sheffield

There are many fantastic deals this weekend in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you're joining Browns in the bar for a nightcap or pre-dinner cocktail, or enjoying a meal in the brasserie, you'll find fabulous drinks to savour at Browns Sheffield.

It is a great way to start of your weekend and Bubbles at Browns are priced at £19.95

Toby Carvery have a 2 Course Dining For 2 priced at £17.50 where you can save up to 40 per cent this Saturday.

This delicious meal can be enjoyed with a special someone, or a family dinner because you can combine up to three vouchers and enjoy dining in a group of up to six people.

4. Greek Dining

You can enjoy a great deal of Greek Dining for 2 or 4 people with 2-Courses and Ouzo in Sheffield this weekend too.

Where the dinner is £20 instead of £42 for the two-course Greek dining with Ouzo for two people at Parthenonas, Sheffield – Or £39 for four people and the offer is valid both Saturday and Sunday.

3. Browns Sheffield

Browns Sheffield have another offer, you can enjoy £10 off when you spend £40 or more, just for signing up on their app – Simply download the app and then book your table with your favorite people and instantly get £10 off your meal.

2. Lykke Sheffield

Enjoy pizza and cocktails for 2 in Lykke, Sheffield where total will be £18 instead of £32 for pizza and cocktail.

This deal is best served with a side of a plus one, so grab your bestie, special someone, or whoever you are willing to share your pizza with and head off to Lykke.

1. Novotol Sheffield

A Classic Afternoon Tea for 2 at Novotel Sheffield Centre is a great way to spend the weekend.