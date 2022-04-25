Alan Partridge Sheffield: Steve Coogan bringing 'Stratagem' UK tour to Utilita Arena - Tickets, parking stage times, etc

So with this in mind, we have pulled together this handy guide of everything you need to know.

What can I expect from Stratagem With Alan Partridge?

Love him or loathe him, there’s no denying Alan Partridge’s showbiz stickability over a multi-decade broadcasting career.

And now, in a country riven with discord and disease – as promotional materials describe - Alan is touring the country with a message of hope.

’‘Stratagem With Alan Partridge’ is a live stage show that promises to ‘inform, educate and entertain in approximately equal measure’.

His publicity material says: “Wearing a head-mic favoured by TED talkers, market hawkers, TV evangelists, backing singers and carnival barkers, Alan combines all these roles and more.

Steve Coogan as Alan Partridge.

"It’s a manifesto for the way we can move forward, a road map to a better tomorrow, an ABC for the way to be.

“Devised, written, choreographed, performed, and funded by Alan Partridge, Stratagem sees Alan not just treading the boards but pounding them, atop stages graced by such luminaries as Michael Ball, Jack Whitehall and Welsh rockers the Stereophonics.

“So join Alan, live on stage - although patrons are asked not to join Alan live on stage - as he brings Stratagem to a city or selected good-sized town near you.”

When is Alan Partridge appearing at Sheffield Arena and how can I get tickets?

Alan will be appearing at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on Saturday, April 30.

Doors open at 6:30pm and part one will commence at 8pm.

There will be a short interval at 8:55pm and then part two starts at 9:25pm.

Curfew is at 11pm.

Tickets are priced at £41.35, £52.60 and £63.85.

They are still showing as being available to buy on the arena website at https://www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk/event/alan-partridge-live-april-2022

Where can I park for the Stratagem With Alan Partridge show at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield?

Car Park A - Attercliffe RoadThis car park is on site and should be accessed through the entrance on Attercliffe Road (A6178). We recommend that you use this car park if you are travelling from M1 Junction 34, Meadowhall and the North.Car Park B - Broughton LaneThis car park is on site and should be accessed through the entrance on Broughton Lane (A6102). We recommend that you use this car park if you are travelling from the M1 Junction 33 and the South.Car Park D - Don Valley Grass BowlDependent upon the weather conditions there is a further over-flow car park next to the Arena in the Don Valley Bowl - Car Park D, the availability of this car park is dependent upon the weather (as it is a grass surface) and if in use you will be directed to this car park by the car park staff when you arrive. Car park D is locked 45 minutes after the end of the show.Bike/motorcycle parkingThere is no charge if you chose to bring a bike or motorcycle to a show & park in the Arena car park. There is a limited number of metal railings to attach your bike to but there is no shelter or locker facility.

How can I get to the Stratagem With Alan Partridge show at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield by train, tram or bus?

SupertramThe Sheffield Arena has its very own stop - Arena / Olympic Legacy Park. This tram stop is served by the Yellow Route and Tram Train, both of which bypass the traffic giving you a fast, smooth and reliable way to get to your event. There’s no need to buy a ticket before you get on board - there is a conductor on every tram.If part of your journey needs to be by car, why not Park & Ride? Most trams to the Arena travel away from local roads, bypassing traffic. For more information on travelling to the Arena by Supertram click here.