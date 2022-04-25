Mavi Ruya Turkish Bar & Grill has opened inside the former Morrisons store in Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, this week.

Manager Ismail Aslan is originally from Gaziantep in southern Turkey and hopes people will enjoy cuisine inspired by his former hometown.

The 43-year-old, who now lives in Ecclesfield, said: “The region is famous for meals cooked on the charcoal grill and people used to fly up to sample the cuisine from Istanbul it was that popular.

“We have tried to create a really authentic atmosphere and dining experience for our customers."

Scroll though these pictures as we bring you a first look inside the new restaurant.

