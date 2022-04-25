The seating area.

Mavi Ruya: First look inside South Yorkshire's ‘biggest Turkish restaurant' inside former Sheffield Morrisons

A new restaurant billed as the ‘biggest Turkish restaurant in South Yorkshire’ has opened in Sheffield.

By Lee Peace
Monday, 25th April 2022, 12:20 pm

Mavi Ruya Turkish Bar & Grill has opened inside the former Morrisons store in Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, this week.

Manager Ismail Aslan is originally from Gaziantep in southern Turkey and hopes people will enjoy cuisine inspired by his former hometown.

The 43-year-old, who now lives in Ecclesfield, said: “The region is famous for meals cooked on the charcoal grill and people used to fly up to sample the cuisine from Istanbul it was that popular.

“We have tried to create a really authentic atmosphere and dining experience for our customers."

Scroll though these pictures as we bring you a first look inside the new restaurant.

1. Signage outside the new restaurant

New signage

Photo: Dean Atkins

2. A delightful salad

Salad at Mavi Ruya restaurant on Abbeydale Road.

Photo: Dean Atkins

3. Plush interior

Mavi Ruya restaurant on Abbeydale Road

Photo: Dean Atkins

4. Outdoor seating

You can dine al fresco overlooking the river.

Photo: Dean Atkins

