We all know Sheffield is England's most beautiful city – and today we are sharing some of the best views across the rooftops.

With its amazing hills, Sheffield has some of the most amazing viewpoints which allow residents to see for miles, and to take in the view in a way most other cities do not allow for. And on top of that, with some towering buildings, there are some stunning sightlines across the city that few of us get the opportunity to enjoy.

There are even the great views that the city’s annual festive big wheel provides every Christmas.

Our picture gallery puts together some of these views. Some of those you can go and see for yourself from the ground. Others are from private buildings, such as the Hallam Towers and City Lofts, and provide you with a panorama you will not be able to see without the gallery.

Perhaps you’ve checked some of the public views out yourself?

1. Amazing views

2. Sky Edge Pictured are views over the City from grass land at the end of Sky Edge Avenue.....Pic Steve Ellis

3. Granville Road The view down Granville Road as you head into Sheffield city centre is simply sublime. It was even used in a scene in the Full Monty.

4. Baslow Road The sight of Sheffield, distant in the valley, is a beautiful sight from Baslow Road, near the Owler Bar roundabout out towards the Peak District