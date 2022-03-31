9 of the best pubs in Sheffield to watch live sport - including Banner Cross, Walkabout and The Wildcard Bar & Grill

The Banner Cross on Ecclesall Road took home the Sports Pub of the Year gong at the Night of Excellence Awards at Whittlebury Hall in Towcester, Northamptonshire, on Wednesday, March 23.

The venue won the award for providing pub goers with an unrivalled sports offer ranging from the football and rugby to Formula One and golf.

So with this in mind, we decided to pull together a list showing 9 of the best pubs in the city to watch live sport.

1. The Banner Cross, Ecclesall Road With 7 HD TVs plus a huge 10ft screen, The Banner Cross on Ecclesall road is the perfect place to watch live sport. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. The Nursery Tavern, Ecclesall Road The Nursery Tavern is rated highly for its 'huge beer garden' with an 'unbelievable giant TV' used for screening sports. Catch LIVE sport in HD on Sky Sports and BT Sport, surrounded by all their classic pub dishes and drinks. Visit www.nurserytavernsheffield.co.uk/bookings to make a reservation. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. The Masons, Crookes This pub has a fantastic array of beverages and a range of homemade small plates and snacks. Photo: BR Hoult Photo Sales

4. The Graduate, Surrey Street Popular pub The Graduate on Surrey Street shows plenty of live sport. Book now to secure a table: www.pubswithmore.co.uk/graduatesheffield Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales