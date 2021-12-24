9 of the best cycling, running and walking routes in Sheffield and the Peak District

Sheffield is the greenest city in Europe, and the Peak District national park is right on our doorstep, providing outdoor space to stretch your legs whilst taking in the dramatic rock edges, wild moorlands and tranquil dales.
With this in mind, we’ve compiled the nine best cycling, running and walking routes that Sheffield and the peak district has to offer.
1. The Monsal Trail
The Monsal Trail is a traffic free route for walkers and cyclists and features spectacular views of the Peak District's limestone dales. The trail runs along the former Midland Railway line for 8.5 miles between Blackwell Mill, in Chee Dale and Coombs Road, at Bakewell.
Photo: jason chadwick
2. Endcliffe park
The Endcliffe Park trail is another scenic route featuring beautiful waterfalls, stepping stones, and various wildlife. You can follow the Porter Brook to Bingham Park and Forge Dam. After your walk, run or cycle, you can enjoy refreshments at the cafe in Endcliffe Park
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Grenoside Wood
Grenoside Wood is another place that would be brilliant for a picturesque bike ride due to it having bike-friendly bridleways that pass through the woods
Photo: Google
4. Padley Gorge
You could also take a trip out to Padley Gorge where you'll find a 4.7 kilometre loop trail located near Hope.
Photo: Google