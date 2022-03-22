7 things to do in Sheffield: From the Everly Pregnant Brothers gig to Sheffield Wine Festival and Mother's Day events
There are plenty of things to see and do in Sheffield over the next week or so.
Here’s seven of the best suggestions.
Lou Lou's Sheffield Vintage Fair
Peruse vintage women’s wear, menswear, jewellery, collectables and home wares sourced from far and wide by specialist independent traders. Rails of stunning one-off vintage pieces. Sheffield Cathedral, Church Street. Saturday, March 26. 11-5pm. £2.50. www.eventbrite.co.uk
Park after Dark
Heeley People's Park (Sheffield, UK) welcomes back lighter evenings and celebrates the start of Spring with a bang at our cycle-powered film event! You'll be sheltered from the weather in the marquee but it's not heated so please wrap up warm (bring a blanket if you want). Heeley People's Park, S2 3DJ. Saturday, March 26. 6-9pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk
Calendar Girls
A new musical by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth. The death of a much-loved husband prompts a group of ordinary women in a small Yorkshire Women’s Institute to do an extraordinary thing. They create an artistic nude calendar to raise money for charity. Lyceum Theatre. Tuesday, March 29 – Saturday, April 2. For tickets and prices please visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
Everly Pregnant Brothers
Sheffield’s very own Everly Pregnant Brothers will play a very special ‘Judas’ show, they’ll be going all-electric, no ukes for one night only at The Leadmill. Saturday, March 26. 7.30pm. £25. For tickets leadmill.co.uk
Hallam Operatic!
A whirlwind tour of some of the finest operatic ensembles, arias and orchestral excerpts. High Storrs School. Saturday, March 26. Family concert 5pm. Evening concert 7.30pm. Tickets and prices www.hallamsinfonia.org.uk
Sheffield Wine Festival
The aim of the course is to provide you with the basic knowledge needed to appreciate fine wines, where they come from, how to store them. Crowne Plaza Royal Victoria. Saturday, March 26. 10am-8pm. For tickets www.eventbrite.co.uk
Cosmeti-Craft Mothers Day Weekend Soap and Moisturiser Making Workshop
Make a stunning spring time soap and skin nourishing moisturiser. The Soap Loaf Company, S7 1GR. Saturday, March 26, 10:30am – 6pm. £20. www.eventbrite.co.uk