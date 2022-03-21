A range of up to 25 real ales, including three from overseas brewers, will be available at ten Wetherspoon pubs in the city during the 12-day real ale festival.

The pubs will each host the festival from Wednesday, March 30, to Sunday, April 10.

The overseas brewers are from Australia, USA and Italy. There are also beers from Orkney and Jersey.

Among the festival collection are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians), as well as gluten-free beers.

A number of the beers will also be available in the pub for the first time, including some brewed especially for the festival.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include cherries, spices and rye in their ingredients.

The beers will be priced at £2.10 a pint.

The festival line-up includes Rooster’s Tenderfoot, Sambrook’s Tomahawk, Orkney Dragonhead, Terrapin Jazz (USA), Vale Jekyll and Hyde, Birrificio Foglie D’Erba Hot Night at the Village (Italy),

Batemans Beast from the East, JW Lees Malt Crush and Young Henrys Real Ale (Australia).

The participating pubs are:- The Bankers Draft in Market Place, The Woodseats Palace in Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, The Benjamin Huntsman in Cambridge Street, The Rawson Spring in Langsett Road, The Sheffield Waterworks Company in Division Street, The Sheaf Island in Ecclesall Road, The Francis Newton in Clarkehouse Road, The Wagon & Horses in Market Place, Chapeltown, The Scarsdale Hundred in Sevenairs Road, Beighton and The Steel Foundry in The Oasis, Meadowhall Centre.

Jonathan Atkinson, manager at The Bankers Draft, said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

"It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money.”

Customers will be able to sample three one-third of a pint beers for the price of a pint.