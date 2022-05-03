7 things to do in Sheffield: From The Cher Show to ​​​Bloomin Marvellous 2022

Here’s seven of our top picks.

The Cher Show

The show tells the incredible story of Cher’s meteoric rise to fame, flying in the face of convention at every turn. A joyous party musical fit for the Queen of pop. Lyceum Theatre. Tues, May 10 – Sat. May 14. For tickets and prices please visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cher.

Bloomin Marvellous 2022

This event will bring together local organisations, project groups, traders and artists. Attendees will have the opportunity to create their own hanging baskets, with a pick n mix style activity where they’ll be able to choose from a large selection of bulbs, flowers and herbs. Whether the attendees bring their own basket, bucket, planter, welly or something similar (£18) or purchase one of our hanging baskets (£24). Peace Gardens, Pinstone Street. Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8. 10am - 5pm. www.facebook.com/Bloomin.Marvellous.Event

Gone to the Dogs

Bloomin Marvellous.

Alone in her shabby bedsit, faded and forgotten Britannia sits, singing grief and lost glory. Yellow Arch Studios, 30-36 Burton Road. Saturday, May 7. 7pm. £10 – £12.50. To book please visit www.eventbrite.com

Dick Barton-Special Agent

Watch how our nations hero saves the day once again, in this hilarious adaptation of the iconic BBC radio show! Ecclesall Parish Hall, 7 Ringinglow Road. Thursday, May 10. 7.30pm. £8.14. For more information or to book www.eventbrite.com

The Graves Art Club

Gone to the Dogs.

Enjoy trying out new media and techniques. Some basic materials are available or bring your own. Suitable for adults of all abilities. Graves Gallery. Thursday, May 12. 11-1pm. £6. To book www.museums-sheffield.org.uk

Speed Dating

At a Fastlove speed dating event you will have up to 25 three-minute dates in one fantastic night of fun and flirting. The Botanist, Sheffield. Monday, May 9. 7.30pm – 11pm. Minimum Age: 35. For tickets and prices www.skiddle.com

The Reggae Brunch BBQ Bruk Out

Dick Barton-Special Agent.

Indoor and outdoor Festival Vibes. Southbank Warehouse, 90 Effingham Road. Saturday, May 7. 1-6pm. Ticket Includes Bottomless rum punch hour and entry. Tickets £13.52 – £19.99 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

Graves Art.

Fastlove.