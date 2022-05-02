TUI launches flights to Cancun in Mexico from Doncaster Sheffield Airport

The first set of excited passengers jetted off on the inaugural flight earlier for a bit of sun on the Caribbean Coast.

The new route represents a major commitment to the airport by TUI, which is the UK’s largest holiday operator.

This is the company’s second long-haul destination flying from DSA in addition to the weekly Melbourne Orlando flight serving Florida, which launched this year on the state-of-the-art 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

The Brook family. Picture: Shaun Flannery/shaunflanneryphotography.com

Karen Switzer, director of aviation planning at TUI, said: “We’re delighted to include Cancun as one of our long-haul routes from Doncaster Sheffield Airport. We’re committed to providing customers more availability to our great range of holidays by expanding our regional flying programme.

“This will give holidaymakers even more choice when booking their holidays and the opportunity to experience our great range of hotel concepts and destinations.”

Declan Maguire, head of aviation development at DSA, said: “We’re delighted to see TUI expand their long-haul holiday offering from DSA with the addition of Cancun!

“This Summer TUI will offer +30% more seats to passengers than before the pandemic, a testament to the strength of our partnership and the quality of the airport experience delivered to TUI customers from Yorkshire’s favourite airport.

The Brown family gets ready to go to Mexico. Picture: Shaun Flannery/shaunflanneryphotography.com

“We’re seeing a real upsurge in departures to popular holiday destinations as passengers make the most of the ease in restrictions and make a welcome return to international travel.”

There are currently no travel restrictions to enter Mexico, but passengers are advised to check the up-to-date travel information of their destination country before they set off on their journey.