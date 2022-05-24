7 things to do in Sheffield: from Mamma Mia! ABBA experience to Sheffield Coffee Festival

Here’s seven of our top picks.

Calling all maze designers!

Can you design and build a maze to confuse all but the mightiest? Obstacles, challengers, traps and MUD to tackle! Prepare to get mucky! Woodland Discovery Centre in Ecclesall Woods, Abbey Lane, S7 2QZ. Monday, May 30. 10-12noon ans 1.30-3.30pm. £5.50 per child (2s and under are free with a sibling). Booking Essential, to book please fill in a booking form at http://www.growtheatre.org.uk

Orchestra of Samples by Addictive TV - with Talking Gigs

Talking Gigs is a live event mixing conversational Q&A with illustrative musical performance. The Q&A session is all about giving the audience a unique insight into what inspires the artists, what motivates them, and explores their musical and cultural roots and influences. Drama Studio. Thursday, June 2. Doors 7pm. Tickets: £14 Full / £11.50 Conc. www.ticketsource.co.uk

Mamma Mia! ABBA Outdoor Cinema Experience

The story of a bride-to-be trying to find her real father told using hit songs from everyone's favourite Swedish pop group, ABBA! Owlerton Stadium, Penistone Road. Wednesday, June 1. 8.15pm. Tickets £10.53 – £22.72 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

Albion's 10th birthday with a special evening of intimate live choral music

Church of St Mark, Broomfield Road. Saturday, May 28. 7.30-9.45pm. Prices: Donation. www.eventbrite.co.uk

Drop in and Draw

Adults are invited to drop into these relaxed group drawing sessions. All ages and abilities welcome. Rather than a taught session, the emphasis will be on drawing for pleasure in a supportive, non – judgemental environment. Central Library, Surrey Street. Saturday, May 28. 10.30am-12noon. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

Marmadukes x Sheffield Coffee Festival

Join Marmadukes and coffee friends for an evening celebrating speciality coffee, in collaboration with Sheffield Coffee Festival! Marmadukes, 42 Cambridge Street. Saturday, May 28. 4-8pm. £20 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

Free Let's Fish!

Learn to fish with our team of professionally qualified and licensed angling coaches. Sheffield & Tinsley Canal. Wednesday, June 1. 9.30-4pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

