Here, we have picked out seven of the most interesting events you could go along to.

Saturday Art Workshop: The Surrealist’s Toolkit

Join Sheffield-based artist Joanna Whittle for an exploration of surrealist drawing techniques at the Millennium Gallery on Saturday, April 23, from 10.30am to 4.30pm. Tickets are £60. For more information visit www.museums-sheffield.org.uk

Foodhall Forage and wild kimchi workshop.

Sheffield One World Choir concert

Sheffield's vibrant refugee and asylum seeker choir performs at this fundraising event with support from Classic Steel and Eclectic Cafe at St Andrew's URC Church in Upper Hanover Street on Friday, April 22, from 7pm to 11pm. Free to enter, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk

Edible Year's Daniele Rinaudo leads an exploration of seasonal wild foods and teaches a workshop in preservation techniques.

The event is being held at the Foodhall in 62 Brown Street, on Tuesday, April 26, from 6pm to 9pm. Tickets are on a sliding scale £0–£49.10. Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk for more information.

Kokedama Workshop

Discover how to connect with nature at home, thanks to the Japanese technique for growing plants without pots. During the workshop you will be getting your hands dirty learning about the different soils and mixing them together to create your very own moss ball Kokedama.

Hosted at Aesthete Coffee + Kitchen, South Road, Walkley on Friday, April 29, from 6pm to 7.30pm. Tickets are £30.24 and visit www.eventbrite.co.uk

Facets EP launch

For this live performance, backed by the unshakeable rhythm section of Philippe Clegg (bass) and Sarah Heneghan (drums), singer-songwriter Rhiannon Scutt’s natural, charming stagecraft will be given the world-class foundation it deserves. Catch her at The Greystones in Sheffield on Friday, April 22, at 7.30pm. Tickets are £11 from www.wegottickets.com

Record Fair

Some of the top dealers in the country at this event, a vast array of records in nearly every genre, new, secondhand prices. Held in Crookes Working Men’s Club on Saturday, April 23, from noon to 4pm. Free to enter and for more information visit allevents.in

Sheffield Music Hub Gala Concert

A celebration of music making happening in all corners of the city held at the Octagon Centre in Western Bank, on Sunday, April 24, from 6.15pm to 7.30pm. For tickets and prices visit www.eventbrite.co.uk

