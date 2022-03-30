This popular Sheffield bar has been named the best sports pub in the country

The Banner Cross on Ecclesall Road took home the Sports Pub of the Year gong at the Night of Excellence Awards at Whittlebury Hall in Towcester, Northamptonshire, on Wednesday, March 23.

The venue won the award for providing pub goers with an unrivalled sports offer ranging from the football and rugby to Formula One and golf.

The Banner Cross was particularly commended by judges for its state-of-the-art audio/visual system ensuring customers can immerse themselves in the sport they are watching wherever they are in the pub.

Chris Windle, of The Banner Cross, said: “As a pub that prides itself on being a sporting gem, we are delighted to have won Sports Pubs of the Year at the Night of Excellence Awards.

“We are the home of live sport on the telly and cannot wait to welcome guests in for all the major sporting events taking place later this year.”

The Night of Excellence Awards celebrate the success of licensees and the businesses they run in partnership with Greene King Pub Partners.

They comprise of 14 awards ranging from Community Pub of the Year to Entertainment Pub of the Year, which are all sponsored by key suppliers to the pub sector and well-known brands such as Coca-Cola, Diageo and Aspall.

Entrants go through a strict judging process including mystery visits in order to be crowned award winners.

Barrie Aspinall, business development manager for Greene King Pub Partners, said: “Congratulations to Chris and the team at The Banner Cross for winning Sports Pub of the Year. Watching a fixture at The Banner Cross can only be beaten by being at the game itself, which tells you just how great a sports pub it is. The atmosphere in there when the sport is on is electric!”

Wayne Shurvinton, managing director for Greene King Pub Partners, added: “Congratulations to all the winners at the Night of Excellence Awards. And a big well done to the team at The Banner Cross for winning Sports Pub of the Year.

“Our partners are a class above, so choosing the winners was no easy task and the bar was exceptionally high.”