Here’s seven of the best suggestions.

Dinosaur World Live

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dinosaur World Live.

Grab your compass and become an intrepid explorer to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs at the Lyceum Theatre from Thursday, April 7, to Saturday, April 9. For tickets and prices please visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Arty Party

Arts and crafts workshops for children aged 5 to 12 years. Exciting activities that kids love making and parents will want to keep! Visit the Cutlery Works, Neepsend Lane, on Tuesday, April 5, from 10.30am-12.45pm. Tickets are £8 from cutleryworks.co.uk

Jack Savoretti live

Arty Party.

The singer-songwriter returns with a wonderful new album that arrives complete with its own genre, Europiana. Put on your dancing shoes for the funky first single, the disco fuelled ‘Who’s Hurting Who’, featuring Nile Rodgers. Live at the Oval Hall in Sheffield City Hall, on Saturday, April 2, from 7.30pm. Tickets are £41.40 and £35.75. Visit www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Sheffield's Craft & Flea

Shop small and shop local in an authentic twist on the traditional craft market with a huge selection of products from illustration to vintage bric-a-brac, plants to jewellery, sustainable products to food, ceramics to candles and much more. Visit Sheffield Cathedral on Saturday, April 2, from 11am to 5pm. Tickets are £2.50 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

Rachael McShane live

Jack Savoretti.

Rachael is a singer, cellist, fiddle and viola player based in the North East of England. Best known as an original member of folk big band Bellowhead. She will perform at The Greystones in Greystones on Saturday, April 2. Doors open at 8pm. Tickets are available at £15.40 from www.wegottickets.com

Central Sheffield Through the Ages

Ever-popular local historian and author, David Templeman returns to share his latest illustrated talk. Detailing the rise of central Sheffield from humble rural community to a town on the brink of becoming an industrial powerhouse. Visit Sheffield Central Library on Wednesday, April 6, from 11am to noon. It costs £5 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

Heroes of Sheffield Abseil

Sheffield's Craft & Flea.

Grab your cape and join us in an abseil down the Owen Building to raise money for Cavendish Cancer Care. the event takes place on Sunday, April 3. Tickets are £27.54 available from www.eventbrite.co.uk

Rachael McShane.

Central Sheffield Through the Ages.