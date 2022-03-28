7 things to do in Sheffield: From Dinosaur World Live to Jack Savoretti at the City Hall
There are plenty of things to see and do in Sheffield over the next week or so.
Here’s seven of the best suggestions.
Dinosaur World Live
Grab your compass and become an intrepid explorer to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs at the Lyceum Theatre from Thursday, April 7, to Saturday, April 9. For tickets and prices please visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
Arty Party
Arts and crafts workshops for children aged 5 to 12 years. Exciting activities that kids love making and parents will want to keep! Visit the Cutlery Works, Neepsend Lane, on Tuesday, April 5, from 10.30am-12.45pm. Tickets are £8 from cutleryworks.co.uk
Jack Savoretti live
The singer-songwriter returns with a wonderful new album that arrives complete with its own genre, Europiana. Put on your dancing shoes for the funky first single, the disco fuelled ‘Who’s Hurting Who’, featuring Nile Rodgers. Live at the Oval Hall in Sheffield City Hall, on Saturday, April 2, from 7.30pm. Tickets are £41.40 and £35.75. Visit www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk
Sheffield's Craft & Flea
Shop small and shop local in an authentic twist on the traditional craft market with a huge selection of products from illustration to vintage bric-a-brac, plants to jewellery, sustainable products to food, ceramics to candles and much more. Visit Sheffield Cathedral on Saturday, April 2, from 11am to 5pm. Tickets are £2.50 from www.eventbrite.co.uk
Rachael McShane live
Rachael is a singer, cellist, fiddle and viola player based in the North East of England. Best known as an original member of folk big band Bellowhead. She will perform at The Greystones in Greystones on Saturday, April 2. Doors open at 8pm. Tickets are available at £15.40 from www.wegottickets.com
Central Sheffield Through the Ages
Ever-popular local historian and author, David Templeman returns to share his latest illustrated talk. Detailing the rise of central Sheffield from humble rural community to a town on the brink of becoming an industrial powerhouse. Visit Sheffield Central Library on Wednesday, April 6, from 11am to noon. It costs £5 from www.eventbrite.co.uk
Heroes of Sheffield Abseil
Grab your cape and join us in an abseil down the Owen Building to raise money for Cavendish Cancer Care. the event takes place on Sunday, April 3. Tickets are £27.54 available from www.eventbrite.co.uk