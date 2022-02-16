The online version of the gastronomic bible, which highlights the country’s top restaurants by giving out stars and recommendations, has been released today.
No Sheffield restaurant was awarded a new Michelin star again this year.
But a number of restaurants in the city – and the Peak District – have been recommended as places diners should visit.
Find out which ones made the grade below.
1. Jöro at Kelham Island
The Michelin Guide said: "A simple but stylish place in the Krynkl shipping container development, run by a keen chef-owner. Tasting menus mix modern British, New Nordic and Asian cuisine and feature some unusual combinations; book the Chef’s Bench to really feel part of the action. House of Jöro offers four bedrooms a short walk away."
Photo: Chris Etchells
2. Juke + Loe, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield
The Michelin Guide said: "Brothers Luke and Joe have come together to run this laid-back eatery in a bustling part of the city. Seasonal cooking mixes the traditional with the modern and every dish is equally appealing; preparation is skilful and flavours are big and bold. Start with a cocktail in the small bar."
Photo: Google
3. Rafters, Oakbrook Road, Sheffield
The Michelin Guide said: "Exposed beams and brick add character to this stylish first floor restaurant, which offers set 4 and 6 course menus of modern, richly flavoured dishes; cooked with enthusiasm and served with pride. Wines are usefully listed by their style and characteristics. For the full experience book the chef’s table."
Photo: Scott Merrylees
4. Brocco Kitchen near Endcliffe Park
The Michelin Guide said: "A bright, laid-back ‘urban kitchen’ in a stylish hotel. As well as lunch and dinner, they serve Sunday roasts and afternoon tea. The well-priced menu comprises a selection of small plates listed under the headings ‘The Hunter’, ‘The Fisher’ and ‘The Gardener’ – and these include some great salads."
Photo: Andrew Roe