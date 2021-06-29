12 fantastic bars, cafés, pubs and restaurants that are set to open in Sheffield soon

From a Scandinavian-inspired café to a dinosaur-themed pub, there is a little bit of everything in the latest additions to Sheffield’s food and drink scene.
Some of the venues included on our list are scheduled to open in just a matter of days.
We have included all of the venues we are currently aware of, but if there are any we have missed, or if you would like your new business to be included on the list, please email: [email protected]
1. Paesani at 257-259 Crookes
Vito Vernia and Giacinto Di Mola will welcome customers to Paeasni at 247-249 Crookes for the first time on Thursday, July 1. It will be open from 9am until 10pm seven days a week, and in addition to operating as a deli during the day, Paesani will also have a breakfast, brunch and dinner offering.
Photo: Sarah Marshall
2. Jurassica at 71 Monteney Crescent, Ecclesfield
Landlady Chantelle Synyer is set to welcome customers to her dinosaur themed pub, Jurassica, on Thursday, July 1. Jurassica will offer a ticketed dinosaur-themed dining experience in the prehistoric restaurant, during which customers will get to meet animatronic T-Rex, Tricksy and Velociraptor, Blue, a replica of the dinosaur from Jurrasic World Blue; as well as casual dining in a separate bar area. Casual dining is all that is on offer until the remaining coronavirus restrictions are lifted, but Chantelle has hinted there is a chance Tricksy and Blue could make a guest appearance during Jurassica’s opening weekend.
Photo: Dean Atkins
3. Heist Brew Co's Taproom at 107 Neepsend Lane, Neepsend
Heist Brew Co orginally opened in Clowne, Derbyshire in 2017, and their new Sheffield brewery and taproom will now be their sole premises. They hope to open this summer and will have 30 beers on tap at all times. Pictured is co-owner Dan Hunt
Photo: Chris Etchells
4. Lisboa II at 238 Crookes
Owner of Lisboa Patisserie, Dan Martins (pictured), is gearing up to open a second branch of Lisboa at 238 Crookes this summer. "What opening the new café in Crookes will allow us to do is to expand on our authentic Portuguese food offering, which includes pastries that we make fresh every day; and having the space there will mean we can make more things and will be able to experiment more,” said Dan.
Photo: Chris Etchells