12 fantastic bars, cafés, pubs and restaurants that are set to open in Sheffield soon

4. Lisboa II at 238 Crookes

Owner of Lisboa Patisserie, Dan Martins (pictured), is gearing up to open a second branch of Lisboa at 238 Crookes this summer. "What opening the new café in Crookes will allow us to do is to expand on our authentic Portuguese food offering, which includes pastries that we make fresh every day; and having the space there will mean we can make more things and will be able to experiment more,” said Dan.

Photo: Chris Etchells