2 . Take it all in from Blackbrook Wood Viewpoint

This is the view from the Blackbrook Wood Viewpoint, one of many spectacular spots you can find off Manchester Road. You can access this from Fox Hagg Parking, or for a more difficult walk, head to the Rivelin Valley car park and endure the climb uphill until you reach the boundary wall of Hallamshire Golf Club, then walk along it until... well, you can't miss it. A massive stony outcrop as big as my living room with a bench to sit on with an unparalleled view over Rivelin Valley. Put it on your to do list as this photo doesn't do it justice. Also in the area is the Rocking Rock, but I don't have a photo of that. | National World