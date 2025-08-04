12 beautiful sights to see across Sheffield this summer including Chelsea Park and Blackbrook Wood viewpoint

It’s not like the summer is “almost over” - but it is already August, so it’s not a bad thing to make plans to get out and enjoy it.

In the last three days I have heard iterations on “I can’t believe it’s August already” maybe a hundred times. It creeps up on all of us.

But time spent worrying the days are running out in the summer is time not spent out enjoying the summer, or plotting your next big outing.

So while the schools are still out and before the leaves turn, I wanted to share some of my favourite green places to explore in Sheffield.

Sheffield is the envy of every other city in England, even if they won’t admit it.

That’s because Steel City residents are never more than 10 minutes walk from a green space, park, woodland or decent view.

We’ve has no end of beauty spots to make the most of summer, from a walk with the family or a picnic with friends, or even just to be alone for a little while.

Challenge yourself to a hike in Rivelin Valley to find The Rocking Rock. Climb that one absurdly steep path in Meersbrook Park and don’t turn around until you reach the top. Explore Endcliffe Park and take a look at all the fancy houses in Endcliffe while you’re at it.

And all of these are within the city limits - and a 20 minute drive over the border into Derbyshire brings the bounty of Peak District views and spots like Ladybower Reservoir.

1. Follow the river at Rivelin Valley

A short drive or bus down Manchester Road will take you to Rivelin Valley. Walks like this are a brilliant example of how Sheffield is alive with nature walks other cities could only dream of - a riverside stroll through ancient woodlands, with stepping stones, bridges, waterfalls and branching paths to enjoy, and all within 15 minutes of travelling from city centre. For the really adventurous, take the 257 bus and get off at the Rails Road bus stop, where you can follow Rivelin Valley pretty much all the way to Malin Bridge. | National World Photo: Dean Atkins | Bruce Rollinson

2. Take it all in from Blackbrook Wood Viewpoint

This is the view from the Blackbrook Wood Viewpoint, one of many spectacular spots you can find off Manchester Road. You can access this from Fox Hagg Parking, or for a more difficult walk, head to the Rivelin Valley car park and endure the climb uphill until you reach the boundary wall of Hallamshire Golf Club, then walk along it until... well, you can't miss it. A massive stony outcrop as big as my living room with a bench to sit on with an unparalleled view over Rivelin Valley. Put it on your to do list as this photo doesn't do it justice. Also in the area is the Rocking Rock, but I don't have a photo of that. | National World

3. Step into the clearing of Wharncliffe Road

This is a really bracing walk I've been enjoying lately. Get off the bus at Deepcar, head into the woods off Station Road and just keep heading south for a fantastic route through Wharncliffe Woods. If you can conquer the climb, you'll be rewarded with clearings like this one and a stunning view of Ewden Village and Broomhead Reservoir. And, if you just keep walking, you'll find yourself in Oughtibridge in time for a drink and the bus home. | National World

4. Climb the steps of Ladies Spring Wood

I've only recently discovered Ladies Spring Wood when I got off a bus in Lowedges and decided to walk home to Sharrow. Save yourself the trouble and instead get the train or bus to Dore & Totley railway station, step up Twentywell Lane and nip into the woods. You'll find a slightly daunting staircase up into a frankly magical forest and a simple circular route to follow. | National World

