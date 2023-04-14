4 . The Dorothy Pax

If you're after something a bit different, The Dorothy Pax pub at Victoria Quays on the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal might fit the bill. The quirky watering hole is set in the old railway arches beside the water and it takes its name from the last ever Sheffield Keel to work on the Sheffield navigation - part of which was used to create the distinctive bar top. If the picturesque setting and great atmosphere is not enough to tempt you then perhaps the huge bottle of Henderson's Relish in an optic behind the bar, installed to ensure boaters never run dry, will do the trick. It has a 4.7 rating on Google reviews. CAMRA explained how it takes its name from the last ever Sheffield Keel to work on the Sheffield navigation - part of which was used to create the distinctive bar top. Photo: National World