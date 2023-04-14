News you can trust since 1887
10 of the best Sheffield pubs with beer gardens - based on Google reviews - including Old Horns and Fat Cat

Spring is here and the weather is starting to warm up, so why not head to one of Sheffield’s amazing beer gardens?

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 14th Apr 2023, 13:36 BST

Sheffield has no shortage of fantastic pubs where you can enjoy the great outdoors as they’re meant to be enjoyed – with a pint in your hand. Whether it’s spectacular countryside views, a cosy riverside setting or a garden with a playground and plenty of space for the children to run around in that you’re after, there’s something for everyone. Many of them also serve food to die for, from succulent pies to generous roast dinners.

We’ve put together this list of 10 of the best pubs across Sheffield with beer gardens, based on Google reviews, with all the pubs featured having an average rating of at least 4.5 out of five.

1. Beer Gardens Collage.jpg

These are some of the best pubs in Sheffield with beer gardens, based on Google reviews Photo: Google

2. The Nags Head, Loxley

Bradfield Brewery tap The Nags Head, on Loxley Road, in Sheffield, has an average Google reviews rating of 4.7. The large outdoor seating area is a big draw but it's the food and drink, the service and the atmosphere there which keep people coming back. One satisfied customer called the pie, chips and peas they had there 'divine'. Photo: Steve Ellis

3. The Old Horns, High Bradfield

The beer garden at the Old Horns pub on Towngate in High Bradfield, Sheffield, commands a truly outstanding view of the surrounding countryside. The pub has an average rating of 4.6 on Google reviews, with lots of customers mentioning the 'beautiful' scenery as well as the 'fabulous' food, friendly staff, and 'excellent value for money'. Photo: Jason Chadwick

4. The Dorothy Pax

If you're after something a bit different, The Dorothy Pax pub at Victoria Quays on the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal might fit the bill. The quirky watering hole is set in the old railway arches beside the water and it takes its name from the last ever Sheffield Keel to work on the Sheffield navigation - part of which was used to create the distinctive bar top. If the picturesque setting and great atmosphere is not enough to tempt you then perhaps the huge bottle of Henderson's Relish in an optic behind the bar, installed to ensure boaters never run dry, will do the trick. It has a 4.7 rating on Google reviews. CAMRA explained how it takes its name from the last ever Sheffield Keel to work on the Sheffield navigation - part of which was used to create the distinctive bar top. Photo: National World

