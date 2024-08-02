Sheffield is the envy of every other city in England, even if they won’t admit it.
That’s because Steel City residents are never more than 10 minutes walk from a green space, park, woodland or decent view.
Sheffield has no end of beauty spots to make the most of summer, from a walk with the family or a picnic with friends, or even just to be alone for a little while.
Challenge yourself to a hike in Rivelin Valley to find The Rocking Rock. Climb that one absurdly steep path in Meersbrook Park and don’t turn around until you reach the top. Explore Endcliffe Park and take a look at all the fancy houses in Endcliffe proper while you’re at it.
And all of these are within the city limits - a 20 minute drive over the border into Derbyshire brings the bounty of Peak District views and spots like Ladybower Reservoir.
1. Rivelin Valley
A short drive or bus down Manchester Road will take you to Rivelin Valley. Walks like this are a brilliant example of how Sheffield is alive with nature walks other cities could only dream of - a riverside stroll through ancient woodlands, with stepping stones, bridges, waterfalls and branching paths to enjoy, and all within 15 minutes of travelling from city centre. | National World Photo: Dean Atkins
2. The Rocking Rock, near Rivelin Valley
This is the view from the The Rocking Rock, but sadly doesn't show the Rocking Rock itself, silly of me. This one is accessible from Rivelin Valley car park as well, if you can endure the climb. From the car park, keep going up hill until you reach the boundary wall of Hallamshire Golf Club, then walk along it until... well, you can't miss it. A massive stony outcrop as big as my living room to sit on with an unparalleled view over Rivelin Valley. Put it on your to do list as this photo doesn't do it justice. | National World
3. Endcliffe Park
Endcliffe Park is full of secrets, in its own way. Walking through it is like several lesser parks stitched into one, with a big green for families, a park, a cafe, a gentle river, two duck ponds, a woods to explore - and all bordered by a sweeping hill of beautiful, mature trees, which are really something to admire when seen from Ecclesall Road. Only recently I stepped outside the park on Riverdale Road and saw dozens of the plush, historic and absurdly large houses in the neighbourhoods in Endcliffe. You can't go wrong for an evening walk. | National World Photo: National World
4. Meersbrook Park and that one really steep hill
Me and my friend Kirsty has a fun experience recently - walk up that one really, really steep hill in Meersbrook Park and don't turn around until you reach the top (the top of it is listed as near 'Turner Corner' on Google Maps, if you need help). It is an absolute killer, one of the hardest inclines I've ever seen in a park. But the view from the top is unbeatable, as views from Meersbrook Park tend to be. I also really like the little woodland nearby. Picture by Rachel Marsden | Rachael Marsden Photo: Rachel Marsden
