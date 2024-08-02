2 . The Rocking Rock, near Rivelin Valley

This is the view from the The Rocking Rock, but sadly doesn't show the Rocking Rock itself, silly of me. This one is accessible from Rivelin Valley car park as well, if you can endure the climb. From the car park, keep going up hill until you reach the boundary wall of Hallamshire Golf Club, then walk along it until... well, you can't miss it. A massive stony outcrop as big as my living room to sit on with an unparalleled view over Rivelin Valley. Put it on your to do list as this photo doesn't do it justice. | National World