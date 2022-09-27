In celebration of the release of their new album, Burn the Empire, The Snuts are currently touring across Europe.

One of the stops on their European tour will be Sheffield - they will be playing at the O2 Academy.

The Snuts are no strangers to the Steel City - their last gig in Sheffield took place on November 19, 2021 at The Leadmill.

The Scottish four-piece rock outfit have been together since 2015, with Burn the Empire being their second studio album.

When will The Snuts be playing in Sheffield?

The Snuts will be playing at the O2 Academy in Sheffield on Saturday, October 8, with the concert starting at 7pm.

How can I buy tickets for The Snuts’ gig in Sheffield?

Unfortunately, tickets for The Snuts’ concert in Sheffield are now sold out. However, you may still be able to get some using Seetickets’ fan-to-fan marketplace - but this comes with no guarantee of success.

When tickets were on sale, they were priced at £20.65 each.

What is the setlist likely to be?

According to setlist.fm , this was the setlist from The Snuts’ recent concert in Cologne:

Pigeons in New York Glasgow Knuckles The Rodeo All Your Friends Always Hallelujah Moment Zuckerpunch 13 Somebody Loves You Cosmic Electronica Juan Belmonte Blah Blah Blah Maybe California End Of The Road Burn the Empire Fatboy Slim

As the Sheffield concert is part of the same tour, it’s likely that the setlist for the gig at the O2 Academy will be at least similar to this.

Full list of The Snuts’ European tour dates