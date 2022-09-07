Manchester born hip-hop sensation Aitch will be performing live in Sheffield on October 12.

The gig will follow the highly-anticipated release of his first full-length album - Close to Home.

Aitch is just 22 years old - what he has achieved from such a young age is nothing short of astonishing. He already has several platinum records and has performed alongside some of UK rap’s biggest contemporary names.

As such, there is an abundance of people wishing to see this rising star perform live - we’ve put this piece together to help you out with everything you’ll need to know.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How can I get tickets?

Unfortunately, tickets for Aitch’s concert in Sheffield at the 02 Academy are now sold out.

However, it may be possible to obtain tickets via Ticketmaster’s resale ticket system. Given the speed in which the standard tickets sold out however, you will have to be quick to get your hands on them.

Additionally, you may also be able to get face value tickets for the gig on Twickets.

What will the set list be for Aitch’s concert in Sheffield?

Generally, set lists aren’t released until just before the show - therefore, to say anything now would be mere speculation.

However, it’s likely that Aitch will be playing some old favourites, such as Keisha and Becky (Aitch’s most listened to song on Spotify), alongside a few songs from Close to Home.

Current, Baby (ft. Ashante) is his number one song on Spotify – so it’s very likely that this song will feature as part of his set.

As a preview of what Aitch’s Sheffield 2022 set might look like, here is what he played on May 28, 2022 in Coventry:

30 Taste (Make It Shake) Strike a Pose(Young T & Bugsey cover) Latest Trends (Remix) (A1 x J1 cover) (with A1 x J1) Keisha & Becky (Remix) War (ArrDee & Aitch cover) (with ArrDee) Safe to Say 1989 Learning Curve Rain (Aitch & AJ Tracey cover) (with AJ Tracey) Baby (with Ashanti)