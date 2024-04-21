Ever wondered where Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner went to school, or award winning actor Sean Bean? What about businessman Peter Stringfellow or TV presenter Dan Walker?
Well look no further – these are the Sheffield schools attended by celebrities.
1. Famous Sheffielders and the schools they attended
A number of famous people grew up and went to school in Sheffield, from actors and musicians to TV stars and presenters.
2. Jarvis Cocker
The Pulp frontman was born in Sheffield and grew up in the Intake area of the city, where he attended City School. He then went on to study an access course at Sheffield Polytechnic, now known as Sheffield Hallam University, before winning a place at Central St Martin's College of Art and Design in London. The rest of Pulp were also from Sheffield and the band was formed at City School. Photo: John Phillips
3. Reverend and the Makers
Frontman Jon McClure, nicknamed The Reverend, was born in Grenoside and went to Notre Dame High School, alongside fellow bandmate Ed Cosens. He then went on to study history at University of Sheffield. The band all come from Sheffield and Jon’s wife Laura is also in the group. Photo: DEAN ATKINS
4. Emily Maitlis
Journalist, filmmaker and newsreader Emily Maitlis - well-known for presenting Newsnight on BBC - attended King Edward VII school in Sheffield. She went on to study English at Queens’ College in Cambridge. Photo: Getty Images