Anna Torv and Sam Reid in The Newsreader.

The Newsreader is back for its third series on BBC Two 📺

The Newsreader is back for a third series.

It returns to the BBC after airing in Australia earlier in 2025.

But who is in the cast of season three?

The Newsreaders third and final season has finally arrived on British TV. The historical drama will once again transport viewers back to 1980s Australia.

Anna Torv returns to lead the cast once more with Sam Reid as Dale the ‘King of News’. It arrives nearly two years after the show’s previous set of episodes.

But who is in the cast and will there be more episodes? Here’s all you need to know:

When is The Newsreader on TV?

The third season aired in its native Australia earlier this year, but has finally washed up on our shores. It is set to be broadcast on BBC Two starting tonight (September 11).

For those who can’t wait, the full boxset has been released on iPlayer. It will be on live TV at 9pm.

Who is in the cast for The Newsreader season 3?

The main cast for the upcoming season features plenty of familiar faces, with many recognisable names returning from the previous episodes. It includes:

Anna Torv, as Helen Norville

Sam Reid, as Dale Jennings

William McInnes, as Lindsay Cunningham

Marg Downey, as Evelyn Walters

Stephen Peacocke, as Rob Rickards

Michelle Lim Davidson, as Noelene Rickards

Chum Ehelepola, as Dennis Tibb

Chai Hansen, as Tim Ahern

Philippa Northeast, as Kay Walters

Daniel Henshall, as Bill McFarlane

Anna Torv might be best known from shows like Fringe, where she played Agent Olivia Dunham, and she had a memorable turn in season one of The Last of Us as Tess. She also played Wendy Carr in Netflix’s beloved crime series Mindhunter.

Sam Reid is in another international show that has found a home on the BBC. He plays Lestat de Lioncourt in the latest adaptation of Interview with the Vampire.

Will there be another season of The Newsreader?

The third series will be the final one of the show. It was announced before the season started in Australia this year that it would be the last.

