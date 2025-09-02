The Great British Bake Off will serve up the first slice of series 16 in just a matter of hours. The long wait is almost over, and it is all so exciting.

Channel 4 has confirmed what time the iconic cooking show will be on TV tonight (September 2). It will start at the same time each week throughout the autumn.

The cast of series 16 was revealed by the broadcaster last month, and they will be heading into the tent dreaming of glory. One of the bakers is hoping to secure a “show first” and make Bake Off history this year.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be casting their discerning eyes over the latest batch of contestants. Remind yourself of who won last year’s edition - and how fan favourite Dylan reacted.

Meet the 12 bakers who are competing on the show this year. Learn where they are from and what to expect.

1 . Aaron - London 38-year-old Aaron lives in London with his boyfriend. He is an Senior Systems Architect and is heading into the Great British Bake Off tent. He is "a passionate baker who fuses French patisserie with Caribbean flair". | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4 Photo Sales

2 . Hassan - South Yorkshire 30-year-old Hassan from South Yorkshire is heading into the GBBO tent. He is an Analytical Research & Development Scientist and applies his learning to baking. Hassan takes "an analytical approach to baking". | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4 Photo Sales

3 . Iain - Belfast 29=year-old Iain is part of the line-up for Great British Bake Off 2025. Originally from Coleraine, Iain lives in Belfast with his girlfriend Dervla and their cat, Viktor. A software engineer Iain is a self-proclaimed "Yeastie Boy". | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4 Photo Sales