The Great British Bake Off star wants to make history with ‘show first’

Many bakers have had a Hollywood handshake, but one GBBO star wants a Hollywood hug 👀🍰

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great British Bake Off is about to serve up a new season.

One of the contestants has her eyes on a very specific prize.

It would be a ‘show first’ if she pulled it off.

Set your kitchen timers because a brand new series of The Great British Bake Off is almost ready to be pulled out of the oven. Channel 4 has had the season in for proving but the episodes are about to be served up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viewers have also been reminded how they can watch classic episodes of Bake Off, before the latest season begins. Here’s all you need to know about that.

Before the 12 new bakers step into the tent, one of them has their eyes on a very specific prize. If she manages to achieve it, it would be a ‘show first’

The Great British Bake Off star wants to make show history

51-year-old bridal designer Pui Man was born in Hong Kong and now lives in Essex with her husband and two children. Her bakes are as beautiful as they are bold, and she practices endlessly to make sure her creations are as close to perfection as possible. While the other bakers may dream of a Hollywood handshake, Pui Man’s got her eye on the show’s first ever Hollywood hug. | Channel 4

Over the decade plus that GBBO has been on our screens, Paul Hollywood has been the only constant. He has been a judge on the show since the first season aired on the BBC back in August 2010 - if you can believe it was that long ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His signature Hollywood handshakes have become an iconic part of the long-running competition. Not many bakers have ever had one, let alone more than one.

However, bridal designer Pui Man, 51, has her sights set higher than just a handshake from the judge. She is hoping to score the show’s first ever Hollywood hug, according to Channel 4.

Born in Hong Kong and now living in Essex with her husband and two children, Pui Man rediscovered baking during lockdown and hasn’t looked back. Her bakes are as beautiful as they are bold, and she practices endlessly to make sure her creations are as close to perfection as possible.

Tune in over the coming weeks to see if she can secure a Hollywood hug. GBBO starts at 8pm on Tuesday, September 2.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

ITVX Go ad-free on ITVX for just £5.99/month 🎬📺 (aff) £ 5.99 Buy now Buy now Fed up of ad breaks just as the drama heats up? 🍿 With ITVX Premium, you can binge your favourite box sets, BritBox exclusives and 100s more shows and films without the interruptions. From Love Island to Trigger Point, stream them all ad-free (on demand), download to watch offline 📲 and cancel any time – no strings attached. You’ll also unlock the entire BritBox catalogue – ideal for classic crime fans, royal documentaries and vintage soaps. 👑🕵️‍♂️ Start streaming ad-free from just £5.99/month or £59.99/year – get ITVX Premium here