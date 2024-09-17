Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2025: When it's coming to Sheffield and how to get tickets
Motsi Mabuse will be making her UK tour debut for the tour on the judging panel, joining fellow Strictly legends Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood for 30 sequin-studded shows across the UK.
Hosted by Janette Manrara, 2025’s arena tour arrives at Utilita Arena Sheffield on January 21, 2025 for two shows.
Tickets go on venue presale Thursday, 19 September 2024 at 10am (accessible by signing up to the Utilita Arena Sheffield newsletter) and general sale Friday, 20 September 2024 at 10am via www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk.
It will feature a line-up of celebrity contestants from the smash hit BBC TV series and their Strictly professional dancing partners – who will be announced soon.
Motsi Mabuse said: “I’m thrilled to be joining my fellow TV judges Shirley, Anton and Craig on the Strictly Live Tour. I’ve heard so much about the incredible audiences that come to the shows across the country - it will be such a joy to be part of that magic - I can’t wait for January!”
Strictly’s Head Judge Shirley Ballas said: “I can’t think of a better way to start 2025 than on the Strictly Live Tour. I’m delighted that Motsi will be on the road with us next year to bring some extra girl power to the proceedings and help keep Anton and Craig in check! I always love seeing the fans who travel to watch us - we can’t wait to put on an amazing show for you all.”
Anton Du Beke said: “This will be my third year on the arena tour and I really can’t wait. Having all four of the judges behind the desk is going to be so much fun. The scale of the live show is really something to behold and we love it just as much as the audience - it’s a great outing for all the family.”
Craig Revel Horwood said: “Strictly fans are in for a huge treat on the live tour - it’s going to be bigger and better than ever before. Audiences will be able to enjoy all of the glitz and glamour of the TV show and see their favourite celebrities and dancers up-close and personal. And with Motsi joining us for the first time, it’s going to be even more FAB-U-LOUS!”
The BAFTA Award winning Strictly Come Dancing returned to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday, September 14 to launch another spectacular series of glitz, glamour and unforgettable performances.
Winners on the live tour show will not in the hands of the judges. The judges are there to critique and provide opinions on each routine, but they do not hold the power. This lies with the audience, who can vote using their mobile phone to decide who they believe is the winner.
Each performance will host a British Sign Language interpreter on two large screens on either side of the stage.
