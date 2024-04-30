Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield TV personality Dan Walker is set to resume his Strictly Come Dancing partnership with Nadiya Bychkova for a show at the Royal Albert Hall.

Dan and Nadiya were among the stars of Strictly in 2021, performing a string of great routines until they were narrowly knocked out of the competition, narrowly missing out on a place in the semi-finals.

But now Dan has announced that he will be dancing on stage with Nadiya in front of an audience again this weekend.

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova are set to dance together at the Royal Albert Hall. Photo: Dan Walker

He said: “We have been asked to dance at the Royal Albert Hall this Saturday night to the iconic Chariots of Fire music from Vangelis!

“It is the first time Nadiya has ever danced in the iconic venue and it’s all part of Prom Praise 2024 - a live celebration of 100 years since Eric Liddell famously won his gold medal at the Paris Olympics “

He said that it was great to be back in the rehearsal room with his professional partner and multiple world champion, Nadiya, again.

He said there were two pieces of good news and one bit of bad news.

The good news was that Nadiya had choreographed something beautiful, describing it as ‘a lyrical cross between an American Smooth and a Viennese Waltz’; and the second piece of good news was that his trousers still fitted!

But he said the bad news was that he had forgotten how much your body aches!

He added: “It has been great to dance again and I can’t wait for Saturday night. There is a full orchestra and choir and it’s going to be incredible.”

Channel Five news and Classic FM presenter Dan last hit the headlines when it emerged that he had bought into a local cafe in Sheffield, buying a stake in the Brook cafe in Fulwood.

Dan settled in Sheffield after graduating from the city’s university, having fallen in love with the city during his time there. Since then he has done a lot of work for causes in the city including the children’s hospital.