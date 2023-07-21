With around 40,000 people travelling to Tramlines over the next three days, public transport is expected to be busy.

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) is urging the public to plan before they travel to this year’s Tramlines festival, which is taking place this weekend, July 21-23 at Hillsborough Park.

With capacity for 40,000 festival goers, the park is expected to attract a huge crowd as they watch live music across four stages, as well as comedy acts and a dedicated family area. This year will see headliners Richard Ashcroft, the Courteeners, and Paul Heaton take to the Sarah Nulty’s main stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are no parking facilities available near the venue, so public transport is expected to be busier than normal. Visitors to the festival travelling by tram are being encouraged to buy their tickets in advance, allow extra time for their journey and plan ahead.

Staff from Stagecoach Supertram will also be on the ground at the festival to help people with any queries and to help ensure the tram service runs smoothly.

A normal tram service is planned to continue to run throughout the day until the evening on each day so people can travel to the venue and others can make their journeys as normal.

Those travelling to Tramlines this weekend are advised to plan in advance.

To get to the main stages in Hillsborough Park, festival goers can catch the Yellow Route service to Hillsborough Park or Leppings Lane tram stops, or the Blue Route service to Hillsborough tram stop, which is a five-minute walk to the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each evening after the festival, Blue Route and Yellow Route services will terminate at Shalesmoor. The only services operating will be from Leppings Lane towards Sheffield centre.

As well as changes to tram services, some bus services and bus stops will be affected. Those planning to travel to the festival by train are advised to check with their operating company before they travel. Industrial action is expected to affect some rail services on Saturday, July 22.