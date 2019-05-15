Sheffield date for hit comedy Guilty Feminist podcast live tour
A live version of a comedy podcast on stage at Sheffield City Hall on Thursday, May 23 looks at life for 21st-century feminists.
The Guilty Feminist podcast has become a comedy phenomenon with more than 60 million downloads.
Comedian Deborah Frances-White and her guests discuss their noble goals - and how they are all too often undermined by their own hypocrisies and insecurities.
Deborah will be joined by some of the show’s favourite comedy and musical guests from the podcast for a celebration of how far we’ve come, and a conversation about what still very much needs to be done.
For the Sheffield show, she is joined by fellow comedians Rosie Jones, Jess Fostekew, Kemah Bob and folk singer-songwriter Grace Petrie.