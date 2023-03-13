Popular Sheffield TV presenter Dan Walker loves his home city and likes nothing better than unwinding with his family and friends at these top spots in and around the Steel City.

The Channel 5 presenter and former BBC Breakfast and Football Focus sports broadcaster who was born in Crawley happily set up home in Sheffield with his wife and three children after he had been a student in the city.

His love for the city and all things Sheffield is no secret and the former Strictly Come Dancing star enjoys nothing more than stepping out with his family to enjoy the city’s fine cafes, restaurants, theatres, cinemas and leisure entertainment.

As a keen sportsman and golfer, Dan loves the great outdoors and particularly enjoys walks with his family in the Peak District at weekends.

Here are 13 of Dan’s favourite hotspots in Sheffield which he would no doubt recommend and where you might spot the 45-year-old out and about enjoying himself.

Prithiraj Restaurant, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield Curry-lover Dan Walker has become good friends with staff at the Prithiraj Restaurant, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, and he has dubbed the venue his 'number one' praising the food as 'amazing'. He also admires the restaurant for being so supportive towards Sheffield's Children's Hospital. Staff were also so happy when Dan visited with his Strictly Come Dancing Star Nadiya that they named a curry after him.

Marmadukes cafe, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield Marmadukes cafe, which boast venues on Norfolk Row, Cambridge Street and Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, is among TV presenter Dan Walker's favourite eateries to enjoy a breakfast. The cafe's third popular venue on Ecclesall Road, pictured, opened in June, 2021, to great acclaim at the old Sorting Office.

Lyceum Theatre, on Norfolk Street, Sheffield Culture vulture Dan Walker loves to take his wife Sarah and their three children Susie, Jessica and Joe to Sheffield's theatres including The Lyceum, pictured, on Norfolk Street.