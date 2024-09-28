Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Mercury Prize winning artist is set to appear at a major film and music festival opening in Sheffield next week.

Other highlights of Sensoria 2024 include a unique musical challenge inspired by the haunting 1984 film Threads, and an interactive sound and light installation in the old John Lewis and Cole Brothers department store.

The festival will feature live performances, exclusive new film soundtracks, film screenings, art installations and exhibitions at venues across the city between Thursday, October 3 and Sunday, October 6.

English Teacher frontwoman Lily Fontaine

Lily Fontaine, frontwoman of Mercury Prize winners English Teacher, will appear at the Sensoria 2024 film and music festival, taking place at venues around Sheffield | Sensoria

Lily Fontaine, frontwoman of the newly-crowned Mercury Prize winning band English Teacher, will take part in the festival’s SensoriaPro event, bringing artists together to explore the latest developments in music and creative media.

Lily, who alongside songwriting also DJs, writes prose and creates visual art, will be in conversation on stage at Sheffield’s Showroom Cinema on Friday, October 4, discussing career opportunities for artists in the north.

Jo Wingate, the festival director, said: “We are excited to be welcoming Lily to Sensoria. It’s an amazing time to be talking to her and we’re looking forward to hearing about her experiences as a Yorkshire-based artist.

“Taking place at venues across Sheffield, Sensoria is a reflection of a city that lives and breathes music and creativity.”

SensoriaPro will also include a scoring contest, challenging artists to come up with a soundtrack for the post-apocalyptic BBC drama Threads 40 years after it was filmed in Sheffield.

Free light and sound show inside old John Lewis

Sheffield's old John Lewis and Cole Brothers department store will host The Light Organ, an interactive light and sound installation which is free to visit, as part of the Sensoria 2024 film and music festival | Sensoria

The Light Organ will be the first event in the Grade II-listed former John Lewis store at Barker’s Pool since it closed in 2021.

The unique light installation responds to sound, and festivalgoers will be invited to sing, talk, clap and make any other noise to create a multicoloured sound and light display.

Anyone can take part in the event, running from October 1-12, with free entry and no ticket required.

On October 1 and 2, visitors will also be able to comment on plans for the landmark building, in discussion with the developer UrbanSplash, which has been tasked with transforming it into a new venue called ‘Cole Store’, complete with cafés, restaurants, shops, leisure facilities, cultural spaces and offices on upper floors

Children’s show, cult film score premiere and more

The festival will also feature a live performance of the artist BISHI’s award-winning score to the VR experience Maya, The Birth of a Superhero; the premiere of games soundtrack composer Chipzel’s score to 1977 cult classic The Shaolin Invincibles; a haunting live performance of Gazelle Twin’s recent LP, Black Dog; the chance to see popular children’s book Blown Away brought to life through music, animation and storytelling; and a series of performances in one of Sheffield’s oldest buildings, Bishops’ House.

For full details of all the events taking place, and to book tickets, visit: www.sensoria.org