Queens of the Stone Age: US rockers tease surprise Sheffield gig at Rock N Roll Circus
The multi-Grammy Award-nominated band shared a photo of a poster on Ecclesall Road with the words No One Knows - one of their biggest hits - and a photo of a snake.
At the bottom of the poster, it says ‘Sheffield. Announcement coming February 17th’ followed by the web address rocknrollcircus.co.uk.
The post has caused great excitement among the group’s followers, with one fan saying ‘cannot wait’ and another commenting ‘UK let’s go’.
Rock N Roll Circus is due to take place at Sheffield’s Don Valley Bowl from August 28-31.
Local legends Reverend & the Makers are headlining the Saturday night, when they will be joined by the Lottery Winners, Carl Barat and Peter Doherty, of Libertines fame, and Groove Armada, playing a DJ set, among others.
AGN Events recently applied for a variation to its licence for the event, adding the Wednesday, August 27.
The Rock N Roll Circus website has a link near the top of the homepage saying ‘No One Knows... sign up here’, which takes you to a page where you can sign up for ‘news coming soon’.
Rock N Roll Circus has been a popular addition to Sheffield’s music scene, with successful events headlined by Richard Hawley last year and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in 2023.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.