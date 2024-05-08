Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The side of Sheffield’s Grade II*-listed Park Hill flats is set to be turned into a giant climbing wall for a new event this autumn.

Climbing at the Sky’s Edge, taking its name from the hit West End musical set at the famous apartment blocks overlooking the city centre, is due to take place from September 9-15 this year.

Sheffield's Park Hill flats, where a temporary climbing wall, inset, is planned on the lift tower for an event called Climbing at the Sky's Edge

A planning application describes how the event ‘will showcase Sheffield’s climbing heritage with the creation of a world class climb on one of the city’s most iconic buildings’.

The climb will be designed by Sheffielders Percy Bishton and Rob Napier, of The Climbing Works, the first of whom designed the climbs used at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

It will be created by installing wooden structures to the exterior face of the lift shat wall of the flats, on Pat Midgley Lane.

How long would the climbing wall be in place for?

Should approval be granted, the climbing holds are set to be installed during the week commencing September 4. The removal of the climbing holds and making good is scheduled to happen on September 16 and 17.

To ensure public safety, the application states, the route setters will remove the holds from the bottom four metres of the building when the climb is not being used for the event.

During the event, there will be a safety cordon around the base of the climb to protect both climbers and the public.

The idea of the event was first announced in late 2023, as part of plans to better promote the city and boost tourism. Sheffield City Council described at the time how celebrities and top climbers would be invited to test their skills on the wall.

The listed building consent application was made by Park Hill’s developers Urban Splash, which said the council was leading on communications about the event.