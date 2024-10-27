Out of this World: Sheffield's Peace Gardens fountains turn green as hugely popular event returns to city
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Thankfully there’s nothing to be concerned about as the water had been dyed a ghastly green to add to the spectacle of the hugely popular Out of this World festival.
The free annual event is taking place at sites around the city centre, including at the Peace Gardens, today, Sunday, October 27, from 10.30am to 5.30pm.
It is the 10th year the event has brought a galaxy of other-worldly fun, including stunning performances, eye-catching costumes and spooky crafts to Sheffield city centre.
This year, the entertainment is spread across the city centre, with sci-fi, comic book, gaming and fantasy areas in the Winter Garden, Tudor Square and Peace Gardens, where visitors can meet characters including Darth Vader and the Ghostbusters.
The Peace Gardens and Millennium Square will host spectacular performances, including fiery sword swallowing, chainsaw juggling and mind-bending magic tricks.
Youngsters will be able to learn magic spells, design and make their own wands, and much more.
In the Halloween Zone, spread across Town Hall Square, the Peace Gardens, Pinstone and Surrey Street, you can meet The Joker in his pumpkin patch, say hello to the OOHAARGH Pirates, or take a ride on the classic Ghost Train on Surrey Street.
It’s just one of a number of Halloween events taking place in and around Sheffield this autumn, including several pumpkin picking patches with spooky entertainment.
For more details about Out of this World, visit: https://www.welcometosheffield.co.uk/visit/headline-events/out-of-this-world/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.