Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Visitors to Sheffield city centre may have got a shock today when they saw the famous Peace Gardens fountains had turned bright green.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thankfully there’s nothing to be concerned about as the water had been dyed a ghastly green to add to the spectacle of the hugely popular Out of this World festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The free annual event is taking place at sites around the city centre, including at the Peace Gardens, today, Sunday, October 27, from 10.30am to 5.30pm.

The fountains at Sheffield's Peace Gardens have taken on a ghastly green glow for the popular free Out of this World event, taking place at sites across the city today, Sunday, October 27 | National World

It is the 10th year the event has brought a galaxy of other-worldly fun, including stunning performances, eye-catching costumes and spooky crafts to Sheffield city centre.

This year, the entertainment is spread across the city centre, with sci-fi, comic book, gaming and fantasy areas in the Winter Garden, Tudor Square and Peace Gardens, where visitors can meet characters including Darth Vader and the Ghostbusters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Peace Gardens and Millennium Square will host spectacular performances, including fiery sword swallowing, chainsaw juggling and mind-bending magic tricks.

Youngsters will be able to learn magic spells, design and make their own wands, and much more.

In the Halloween Zone, spread across Town Hall Square, the Peace Gardens, Pinstone and Surrey Street, you can meet The Joker in his pumpkin patch, say hello to the OOHAARGH Pirates, or take a ride on the classic Ghost Train on Surrey Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s just one of a number of Halloween events taking place in and around Sheffield this autumn, including several pumpkin picking patches with spooky entertainment.

For more details about Out of this World, visit: https://www.welcometosheffield.co.uk/visit/headline-events/out-of-this-world/