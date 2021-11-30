The Kingdom/Pulse/We Love the 90's Reunion

Ultrabeat DJ Chris Henry who was part of the successful act in the the early 00s will be playing all the big favourites including Pretty Green Eyes/Feelin Fine/Elysium and Discolights at the clubbers reunion at The Leadmill on April 30, 2022.

Along with Ultrabeat there will be a live performance by Karen Parry who was vocalist with Flip N Fill and had chart success with hits Discoland and Shooting Star.

Martin Wright DJ and founder of Sheffield Clubbers Reunion said: “After the amazing feedback from our last event in August we needed to raise the bar even higher for our next Kingdom/Pulse/We Love The 90s Reunion.

“Booking such big acts as Ultrabeat and Karen Parry ensures we keep these Reunion nights fresh and as popular as ever as the 30 to 50-year-old clubbers have a chance to relive their clubbing days from the 90s and 00s.

“We have also added a third room to the event next year which offers more value and choice to the night.

“Ticket sales have gone through the roof with 70% Sold in the first four weeks which is a testament to how popular this event is.”

The event starts at 5pm till 11pm on Saturday, April 30 and is aimed at Old Skool clubbers who used to attend Kingdom/Club Wow and Pulse.

Tickets are limited with only 30% remaining.

All the info can be found at Sheffield Clubbers Reunion page on Facebook and tickets can be purchased

online at www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Sheffield/The-Leadmill/Sheffield-Clubbers-Reunion-2022/35888179/