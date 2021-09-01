The Leadmill was lit up with a sea of glow sticks as hundreds of clubbers from the 1990s and 2000s relived their big nights out at Kingdom on Burgess Street off Barkers Pool and Pulse at Valley Centertainment.

Veteran club DJ Martin ‘Cheggers’ Wright started putting on Facebook Live DJ sets of Kingdom dancefloor hits during lockdown and the idea was so popular that fans demanded a get-together. The big Sheffield Clubbers Reunion took place at the Leadmill on Sunday (August 29) with a pre-party on West Street. Clubbers were then taken by special bus to the main event.

The event’s Facebook group is full of comments from delighted clubbers who had a great time and are now buzzing at the news of a 2022 date. Details will be released at 6pm on Sunday on the Sheffield Clubbers Reunion Facebook page, www.facebook.com/sheffclubbers

1. Glow stick time Glow sticks and pictures on the big screen add to the atmosphere at the clubbers' reunion held at the Leadmill

2. Having a great time The Sheffield Clubbers Reunion at the Leadmill brought together 90s and 00s dance music fans

3. Friends reunited Clubbers relive their memories of Kingdom and Pulse

4. Big night out Clubbing fans who enjoyed online get-togethers during lockdown hitting a real dancefloor at last