Clubbers reliving their glory days at the big Kingdom and Pulse reunion
Clubbers reliving their glory days at the big Kingdom and Pulse reunion

Sheffield Kingdom and Pulse clubbers' reunion: are you in these pictures from the big night?

A Sheffield nightclubbers’ reunion proved so popular that the organisers have already vowed to do it again next year.

By Julia Armstrong
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 6:03 am

The Leadmill was lit up with a sea of glow sticks as hundreds of clubbers from the 1990s and 2000s relived their big nights out at Kingdom on Burgess Street off Barkers Pool and Pulse at Valley Centertainment.

Veteran club DJ Martin ‘Cheggers’ Wright started putting on Facebook Live DJ sets of Kingdom dancefloor hits during lockdown and the idea was so popular that fans demanded a get-together. The big Sheffield Clubbers Reunion took place at the Leadmill on Sunday (August 29) with a pre-party on West Street. Clubbers were then taken by special bus to the main event.

The event’s Facebook group is full of comments from delighted clubbers who had a great time and are now buzzing at the news of a 2022 date. Details will be released at 6pm on Sunday on the Sheffield Clubbers Reunion Facebook page, www.facebook.com/sheffclubbers

Read this: Take a look at Sheffield pub’s big garden makeover – complete with pizza shack

1. Glow stick time

Glow sticks and pictures on the big screen add to the atmosphere at the clubbers' reunion held at the Leadmill

Photo: Dominic R Worrall

Photo Sales

2. Having a great time

The Sheffield Clubbers Reunion at the Leadmill brought together 90s and 00s dance music fans

Photo: Dominic R Worrall

Photo Sales

3. Friends reunited

Clubbers relive their memories of Kingdom and Pulse

Photo: Dominic R Worrall

Photo Sales

4. Big night out

Clubbing fans who enjoyed online get-togethers during lockdown hitting a real dancefloor at last

Photo: Dominic R Worrall

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2