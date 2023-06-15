The award-winning bingo rave night ‘Bongo’s Bingo’ is returning to Sheffield this summer with a new run of shows for August.

Bongo’s Bingo will roll out the red carpet and bring the paparazzi to town this August for another night of eyes-down mayhem at the O2 Academy.

Their themed theme this time is Night At The Movies with a wild celebration of all things cinematic. Guests are encouraged to come fancy dressed as their favourite film star, icon or character – think everyone from Shrek and James Bond to Mary Poppins and Marvel. And of course there will be an abundance of soundtracks all night long from everyone’s favourite flicks, no doubt including Time of My Life, Footloose and Smash Mouth.

Night At The Movies takes place on August 11.Tickets are available from the Bongo’s Bingo website.

Bongo's Bingo had the crazy idea of taking the someone sedentary British pastime and giving it the theatrics of a Darts final. In just a few years, they seem to have conquered the UK.

All the other Bongo’s Bingo dates in Sheffield are also available on the website.

Co-founder Jonny Bongo says: “It’s crazy we’re already releasing our August shows in Sheffield at the O2 Academy.

“Demand has been off the scale so far in 2023 and we’re getting set for our peak-time summer parties. We’ve got our Night At The Movies theme taking place across the UK too – this is the perfect time to dress up and get dancing to some of the most iconic move soundtracks of all time. It’s going to be epic.”

Bongo’s Bingo takes the quaint British pastime and amps with with rave tunes, dance-offs, en masse karaoke and ridiculous prizes, including everything from hoovers to cut outs of David Attenborough.