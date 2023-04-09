The award-winning bingo rave night ‘Bongo’s Bingo’ is returning to Sheffield this summer with new dates announced at the O2 Academy.

The special theme this June is focusing on all of the amazing ladies who come to Bongo’s Bingo give each show such energy and vibrancy: Night Of The Divas. All locations across the UK will be celebrating seven of the most queens to have ever walked the planet: Whitney. Madonna. Cher. Rihanna. Celine. Dolly. Beyonce.

And what’s more, each Night of The Divas date will be playing their incredible music, with epic ballads to peak time pop magic – and it’s coming to Sheffield on June 30.Sheffield’s full June dates are: June 2, June 17, June 23, June 24, and Night of the Divas on June 30, all on sale now at the Bongo’s Bingo website. Tickets for regular nights are £15, while on Night of the Divas they go for £16. Maximum eight tickets per person.

Jonny Bongo, Bongo’s Bingo co-founder, says: “At the start of this year we debuted our 90s theme across the UK and each and every show was wild. Now we are incredibly proud to announce the dates for our Night of the Divas events taking place throughout June alongside all other dates that month. These special dates are all about celebrating the amazing women who not only give Bongo’s Bingo its magic but also all of the women in all of our lives. I know all of our hosts can’t wait to play the classic tracks which make Whitney, Rhianna, Madonna and more so iconic. June is going to be class. We’ve also just had the absolute bonkers moment of the Hollywood legend turning up at Bongo’s Bingo in Glasgow which has totally blown our minds – and he loved it! He was even giving out the glowsticks in the rave round.”

