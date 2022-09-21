Bongo’s Bingo will be holding four nights of ABBA-inspired festive nightclub fun this December.

Self styled as ‘the UK’s original and defining bingo rave phenomenon’, Bongo’s Bingo has been a mainstay of Sheffield’s nightlife calendar since 2015.

Making it rain at Bongo's Bingo. The Sheffield bingo rave night has announced its Christmas dates for 2022. Photo by Jack Finnigan.

This year’s festive dates at the O2 Academy at December 9, December 27, December 28 and December 29.

However, the organiser’s website says tickets have already sold out for December 9, and early bird tickets have been cleaned out across all four nights.

This year’s ABBA inspired event, titled The Winner Takes It All, will feature back to back singalong music and prizes St Nicholas would approve of.

Organiser Jonathan Lacey, aka Jonny Bongo, said: “Christmas is my favourite time of the year and we are going national with The Winner Takes It All after launching it in Liverpool last Xmas.

The rave evening features full games of bingo, prizes, dance offs and audience participation.

“We are making our shows as good as we possibly can, featuring all of the usual Bongo’s Bingo antics and a big fat dollop of festive love from us too. The O2 Academy will be bouncing this Christmas at The Winner Takes It All in Sheffield.

“We are all buzzing too as we’ve recently been on the front page of The Wall Street Journal across America for Bongo’s Bingo, which is crazy.”

Games and party events at the bingo nights include rave rounds, nostalgia-soaked revelry, dance-offs, audience participation and prizes in a night of “pure and unadulterated escapism”.