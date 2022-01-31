Netflix The Witcher: season three date, what's the plot and how can I watch?

The Witcher on Netflix has been a great success in 2021 and with the second season landing midway of December 2021. The ending of the action and adventure packed second season pointed the audience to a dangerous and exhilirating third season with Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Ciri (Freya Allan) – and at the same time leaving viewers filled to the brim with anticipation.

The programme has proved popular with the second highest demand from Netflix watchers in the UK, and with over 2.2 billion hits worldwide. On a rolling 30-day average basis, the TV demand in the United Kingdom for The Witcher has increased tremendously by 39.7 per cent.

What is The Witcher season three release date?

While season 2 was delayed due to difficulties of the Covid-19 pandemic, both seasons of The Witcher were launched in December two years apart. Season one was aired in December 2019 and season two in December 2021. So it is predicted that the next season will be aired in December late 2023. Netflix has already confirmed that season three has been given the green light and fans are more than elated for its arrival.

How and where can I watch The Witcher?

Season one and two are currently only available to watch on Netflix worldwide, as the streaming service is entirely financing the series and is available in most countries. This briefly means that The Witcher season three will not be available on any competing streaming services such as Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount Plus, or even HBO Max and only be available on Netflix.

What will be the plot of The Witcher season three?

Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon (Freya Allan) better known as Ciri is the sole princess of Cintra, she is pictured with Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) a legendary witcher and her adoptive father.

In all probability, the third season will most likely continue from where the second season ended, with Ciri still being hunted but currently under the protection of both Geralt and Yennefer. The Wild Hunt appeared in the finale and may make a return, and the season will be adapting the book, ‘Time of Contempt’. And a supposedly new enemy may make an entrance.