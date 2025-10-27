Meadowhall is gearing up for Christmas - and has started by announcing its festive entertainment line-up.

While there’s still a few days before Halloween, the team behind Meadowhall shopping centre have already got their eyes firmly set on the festive season as they prepare a number of Christmas events for customers over the coming weeks.

Kickstarting festivities will be the beloved light switch-on and Christmas Parade on Thursday, November 7.

New for this year, Meadowhall will also be hosting a giant light curtain show outside of the Oasis Dining Quarter.

From circus performers, to meeting Santa Claus himself, Meadowhall has a whole host of entertainment for the entire family this Christmas.

Made of up thousands of LED lights set to music, the sequence tells the story of Sparky, a star born from Santa’s workshop that goes on a heart-warming journey to spread festive joy throughout Sheffield, culminating in a spectacular arrival at Meadowhall.

The first show will be on November 7 at 4pm, with subsequent performances every day, taking place every 30 minutes from 4pm to 8pm.

Returning for its fourth year, the Christmas Parade will once again feature special appearances from Santa Claus on his sleigh and the mischievous Wet Bandits, along with a range of festive characters and mascots including Westie from Weston Park Cancer Charity, Miller Bear from Rotherham United and Errol the Eagle from Sheffield Eagles.

The event will culminate in the first performance of the must-see Christmas Cirque outside Next on the lower level of The Gallery, back for another year of talented acrobatics, skilful jugglers, and incredible aerialists inside the centre.

The family friendly, high-flying acrobatic show will bring the magic of street-style theatre to Meadowhall, showcasing an impressive array of circus acts that will delight audiences of all ages. Performances will take place every weekend from November 8 until December 22 three times a day, with additional performances on Christmas Eve.

Then, from November 22, the shopping centre will host ‘Meadowhall’s Magical Winterland’ in the Orange Car Park, by the entrance to Argos.

Circus Cortex will be hosting regular performances at 'Meadowhall's Magical Winterland', which also features visits from Santa Claus himself and stores selling mulled wine and hot chocolates.

New to festivities this year, the Winter Spectacular by Circus Cortex will transform the grand big top into a world of frost and fantasy, with performances from breathtaking aerial acrobats, candy-cane juggling elves and playful clowns stirring up laughter, mischief and Christmas cheer.

Visitors to the Magical Winterland can meet Mr Claus himself in the immersive Magical Grotto experience which offers a sneak peek inside the Elf Factory and the magic of the Winter Forest, as well as enjoying seasonal themed fairground rides including the Star Flyer and Vintage Swing Chairs.

Magical Winterland will also offer the opportunity to browse a range of warming mulled wine, hot chocolates, and traditional tasty treats in the Christmas Village, whilst the Après Bar offers the perfect backdrop to relax and soak up the Christmas atmosphere with a hot or cold beverage in hand.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re so excited to be launching Christmas at Meadowhall with a whole host of spellbinding performances.

“This year is set to be bigger and better than ever before, packed full of surprises and wonder for those of all ages.

“We can’t wait to welcome those of all ages to Meadowhall over the coming weeks to create unforgettable experiences and lasting memories together. There’s truly something for everyone – from meeting Santa himself to watching incredible circus performances, all whilst finding the perfect gift at our range of leading retailers.”